Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

