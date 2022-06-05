Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $9.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $437,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $141,115,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $225.55. 1,030,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,736. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.