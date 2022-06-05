Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Motus GI also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MOTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 417,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,276. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

