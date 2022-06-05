M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.91.

Shares of MTB opened at $177.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.66. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

