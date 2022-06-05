MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TSE:MTY traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.90 and a one year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.