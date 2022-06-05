MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TSE:MTY traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.90 and a one year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

