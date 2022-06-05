Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $7,397.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00601492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00188577 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

