NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.01. NanoViricides shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 12,176 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

