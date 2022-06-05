Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Tops $5,029.51 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 38.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $5,029.51 and approximately $4,349.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 87.1% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,189,950 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

