Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 582,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.55. Nasdaq has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after buying an additional 518,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after acquiring an additional 443,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

