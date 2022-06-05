National Bankshares Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$68.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.62.

Shares of SLF opened at C$62.42 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

