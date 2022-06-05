National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will report $74.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.97 million and the lowest is $69.50 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $281.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $294.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $318.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

