Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
NLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. 925,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $18.04.
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.
