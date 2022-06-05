nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 495,838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in nCino by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

