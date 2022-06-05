nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 224.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after buying an additional 495,838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in nCino by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

