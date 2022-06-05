Needham & Company LLC Lowers Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.10.

AGLE opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

