Needham & Company LLC Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

SMTC opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

