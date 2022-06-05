Needham & Company LLC Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.
SMTC opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92.
In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
