Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $6.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 339,500 shares of company stock valued at $914,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 173,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

