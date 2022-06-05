Nestree Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Nestree has a market cap of $45.41 million and approximately $368,330.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,891.95 or 0.99837461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030990 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00015258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

