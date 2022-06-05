NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

NetApp stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

