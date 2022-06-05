NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $101.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.