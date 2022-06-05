NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 47.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

