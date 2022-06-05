Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.10

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and traded as low as $17.51. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 54,264 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.
