Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 8.80.

KIND has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

KIND stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.29. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.