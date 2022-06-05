Nipro (OTC:NPRRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nipro (OTC:NPRRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTC:NPRRF opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Nipro has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Nipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
