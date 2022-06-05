NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.
NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
