NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

