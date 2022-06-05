Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 30,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,991. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.