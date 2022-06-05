NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,555,101 shares changing hands.

NBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

