NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,555,101 shares changing hands.
NBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
