NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.32

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $11.67. NSK shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 381 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

