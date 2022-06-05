Numeraire Price Hits $11.67 (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $68.73 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $11.67 or 0.00039281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,951,483 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

