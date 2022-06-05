Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 1st

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

DIAX opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

