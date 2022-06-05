Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

