Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NQP stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

