O3Swap Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63% against the dollar and now trades at $273.47 or 0.00910783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00433047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

