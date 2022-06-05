Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $342.23 million and approximately $36.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

