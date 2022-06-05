OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.50. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $191.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

