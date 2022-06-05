Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 23rd

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Ocean Bio-Chem has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Ocean Bio-Chem ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter worth $93,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

