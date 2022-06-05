OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPBK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 38,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,358. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

