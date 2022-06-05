Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STRY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starry Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

STRY opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Starry Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRY. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth $8,649,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

