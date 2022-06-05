OptionRoom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,300.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $279,693.68 and $68,300.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.47 or 0.11425649 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00436861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

