Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ORTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.21. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

