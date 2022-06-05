Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.32 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $89.99 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

