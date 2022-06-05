Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,479,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 192.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 281,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,932. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

