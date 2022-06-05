Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $75.19 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.