PAC Global Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004307 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00412486 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004270 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00166262 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.