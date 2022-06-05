Parachute (PAR) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. Parachute has a total market cap of $303,313.14 and $52,894.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016927 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

