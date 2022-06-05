Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 50.82%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

