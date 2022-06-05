PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.91 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $17.48 million and $1.91 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00218955 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.49 or 0.01949473 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00279682 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004164 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 162,059,040 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.