Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,686 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 5.17% of Patria Investments worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $871.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.09. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.