Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 571.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

Paycom Software stock opened at $298.52 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

