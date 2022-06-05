PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut PCB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $311.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $118,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,670,966.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

